Telangana CM Revanth Reddy garu congratulated 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame' team

Apart from the regular mass masala commercials, there are not many films showcasing our nativity and cultural traditions. To highlight our customs, traditions, and culture, Satish Paramaveda directed the movie 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame,' inspired by our epic Ramayana.

'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame' is an upcoming love and action entertainer starring Suman Tej and Garima Chauhan in the lead roles. The film is produced by Rachala Yugandhar under the banner of Dream Gate Productions. Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame is getting ready for its theatrical release on the 21st of this month. As the release date is not far away, the makers have opted for aggressive promotions.

In this context, the film unit met Telangana Hon'ble CM Mr.Revanth Reddy. Makers have shown the teaser and trailer to CM Revanth Reddy garu. After watching the trailer of 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame,' the Chief Minister congratulated the film unit, especially the producer. He remarked that the trailer and songs are very good and expressed his hopes that the movie would become a big hit and bring recognition to the team. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 21.

Among those who met the Chief Minister were Vanaparthi MLA Megha Reddy, producer Rachala Yugandhar, director Satish, Neeroos representative Asim, actors Suman Tej, Garima Chauhan, Gagan Vihari, cameraman Parashuram, and others.