Telangana govt. allows hike in ticket prices for 'RRR' movie

The Telangana government on Saturday allowed the movie theatres to enhance the ticket prices for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR'. However, the government permitted to increase Rs 50 for the first three days of the movie release and then Rs 30 for the next three days.



Besides, permission has been accorded to the theatres to screen fifth show of the movie i.e. from 7 pm to midnight.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Ajay Devgn, Shirya Saran and Samudrakhani also played pivotal roles in the movie. The tunes for the movie is composed by MM Keeravani. The film is slated for worldwide release on March 25.