Telangana YouTube folk sensation Naga Durga to make big-screen debut Tamil with Dhanush’s nephew Pavish
Telangana’s viral folk singer and YouTube sensation Naga Durga is all set to step into the world of cinema. The popular singer, who rose to fame with her chart-topping Telangana folk numbers, has bagged her first lead role in a Tamil film opposite Dhanush’s nephew, Pavish.
The film was officially launched today in Chennai by Dhanush’s father, veteran filmmaker Kasturi Raja, and will be directed by Magesh Rajendran. The project marks a significant milestone for Naga Durga, who became a household name after her hit folk song Daripontothundu went viral, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube within five months. With a strong social media following of over 2.2 lakh on Instagram, Durga’s move to films is being seen as a natural next step in her growing career.
Meanwhile, Pavish, who made his debut with Dhanush’s directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama in Telugu), is teaming up with Durga for what’s touted to be a breezy Gen-Z romantic comedy. The regular shoot for the film will commence soon. Sources suggestthat Naga Durga is also gearing up for her Telugu film debut, making this a big year for the talented Telangana artist.