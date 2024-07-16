‘Telugu Indian Idol Season 3’ intensifies with Kushal Sharma's elimination

The competition in Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 heated up this weekend as contestant Kushal Sharma faced elimination in the latest episode aired on the Aha OTT platform. The show, which began on June 14, 2024, has now entered a critical elimination phase where audience votes combined with judges' scores determine the contestants' fate.

During the first elimination round, hosted by Shreeram Chandra, three contestants—Skanda, Bharat Raj, and Kushal Sharma—found themselves in the Danger Zone with the lowest scores from the judges. Skanda, receiving the highest votes from the audience, was the first to be declared safe. The tension rose as the final decision came down to Kushal and Bharat, with Kushal ultimately being eliminated due to the fewest audience votes.

Kushal, inspired by singer Karthik, described his journey on the show as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.' He expressed profound gratitude to the judges, referring to the singing platform as a temple and the judges as guiding figures. In an emotional farewell, Kushal thanked judge Thaman for his constructive feedback, which he felt significantly contributed to his growth as a performer. He also appreciated Geeta Madhuri for her kind words and cherished the hug from Karthik during his performance of 'Oka Maru Kalisina Andam.'

Despite the setback, Kushal remained optimistic, valuing the lessons and experiences gained during the competition. Thaman praised Kushal’s positive attitude, calling him one of the most genuine contestants and wishing him success in his future endeavors. The farewell was marked by heartfelt hugs from fellow contestants, who bid him an emotional goodbye.

With Kushal's elimination, the competition tightens, leaving 11 contestants vying for the coveted title. Each week, one contestant will be eliminated based on public voting and judges' scores, with wild card entries potentially adding suspense in the final weeks.

Viewers can vote through the Aha app in the Telugu Indian Idol section or by giving missed calls to designated numbers for each contestant. Voting lines are open from Friday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m.

Catch the captivating performances and emotional moments of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, airing exclusively on Aha every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.