Telugu movies trending globally on Netflix

The big budget Telugu films released this year have almost become hits. They have also worked out well commercially. The films that have been entertaining in theaters are also making waves on OTT. In this order, they are entertaining in the top 10 in the non-English film category globally.

Devara

Devara Part 1, a movie directed by renowned director Koratala Siva and starring Young Tiger NTR, was released worldwide on September 27 this year. Set against the backdrop of a mass & action entertainer, the movie has collected around Rs. 675 crore (gross). However, the movie was released on OTT on November 8. Currently, Devara Part 1 is trending at the top in the non-English movie category on Netflix.

Lucky Bhaskar:

Malayalam star hero Dulquer Salmaan made his full-time debut in Tollywood with the Telugu film Lucky Bhaskar. The film was directed by Tollywood star director Venky Atluri in the backdrop of a period drama. The film was released on October 31 as a Diwali gift. The film, which was released in theaters in pan-Indian languages, collected Rs. 125 crores (gross). It is also trending at the 3rd position in the non-English film category on Netflix.

Hi Nanna:

Hai Nanna, starring Natural Star Nani as the hero, was released on December 7th last year. It was directed by famous director Shauryu in the backdrop of Father Sentiment. This film was a good hit both musically and commercially. It is currently trending at number 4 in the non-English film category on Netflix.