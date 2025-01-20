Telugu Trailer of Tovino Thomas and Trisha's Identity Launched, Releasing on January 24

The highly anticipated Telugu trailer of Identity, starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha, and Vinay Rai, was launched today in Hyderabad in the presence of the film’s crew. Directed and written by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film is being brought to Telugu audiences by Movie Max’s Srinivas Mamidala and Sri Vedakshara Movies’ Chintapalli Rama Rao. The movie, which was a massive hit in Malayalam, is set to release in Telugu states on January 24.

Speaking at the event, Srinivas Mamidala expressed gratitude to everyone who attended the trailer launch and shared his excitement about the film's Telugu release. "After its Malayalam release on January 2, Identity collected over ₹50 crore and became one of the first hits of 2025. We couldn’t release it in Telugu earlier due to the Sankranti rush, but we are confident this action-packed thriller will resonate with Telugu audiences as well,” he said.

Co-distributor Chintapalli Rama Rao added, "This film achieved sensational box-office success in Kerala, and we are proud to bring it to Telugu-speaking audiences. The stellar cast, including Tovino Thomas, Trisha, and Vinay Rai, are well-recognized in Telugu states, which gives us confidence about its reception."

Director Akhil Paul also shared insights about the film's journey, stating, "This project has been a labor of love for the last three years. Tovino Thomas, along with the producers, ensured that the vision for this story remained uncompromised. From the script to the action sequences, we worked meticulously to deliver a powerful cinematic experience. I am excited for Telugu audiences to experience this."

Actor Vinay Rai, who plays a pivotal role in the film, praised the story and said, "In my 18-year career, I’ve never come across a script like this. Identity blends action, suspense, and a compelling narrative, making it a treat for audiences everywhere."



