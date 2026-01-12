Telugu ZEE5 rings Sankranthi campaign with Manchu Manoj

Telugu ZEE5 has rolled out a vibrant Sankranthi brand film starring Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, celebrating the essence of the harvest festival while underlining the platform’s commitment to authentic Telugu entertainment. Anchored by the tagline “Mana Pandaga, Mana Entertainment, Mana Telugu ZEE5,” the campaign highlights ZEE5 Telugu’s deep-rooted cultural connect with its audience.

Set against the backdrop of a traditional village manduva house, the film beautifully captures the warmth, humour, and emotional bonds that define a Sankranthi family reunion. The narrative traces Manoj’s journey from a bus ride back to his village to a joyous homecoming filled with playful banter, nostalgic moments, and festive cheer. The film culminates in a spirited celebration, positioning Telugu ZEE5 as the perfect entertainment companion for the festive season and beyond.

Directed by Sai Marthand with cinematography by Suriya Balaji—known for their work on Little Hearts—the brand film blends festive nostalgia with modern storytelling. It also showcases ZEE5 Telugu’s diverse content library, which includes popular titles such as Beauty, Nayanam, Bhairavam, SankrantikiVasthunam, Kishkindapuri, and Hanuman.

Looking ahead, Telugu ZEE5 is gearing up for major releases, including Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja-starrer BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi, and GurramPapireddy, promising a steady stream of big-ticket entertainment.

Speaking about the campaign, Anuradha Guru, Business Head – Telugu ZEE5, said the platform aims to deliver culturally rooted, mass-appeal stories that families can enjoy together. Manchu Manoj added that the film evoked fond memories of festive family gatherings, making the campaign a special and refreshing experience for him.

With this Sankranthi initiative, Telugu ZEE5 continues to strengthen its identity as a home for stories that truly celebrate Telugu culture and entertainment.