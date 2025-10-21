Live
NASA Reopens Lunar Mission Contract to Blue Origin; Musk Disputes Claims
Telusu Kada 5-Day Box Office Total – 6.76 Cr India Net
Highlights
Telusu Kada earns 6.76 Cr in 5 days in India. Day 5 collection was 0.11 Cr with overall occupancy at 15.88%.
Telusu Kada earned a total of 6.76 Cr in India in 5 days.
Daily India Net Collection
Day 1: 2.1 Cr
Day 2: 1.84 Cr
Day 3: 1.66 Cr
Day 4: 1.05 Cr
Day 5: 0.11 Cr
The collections dropped each day, with Day 5 being the lowest.
Occupancy (Telugu 2D)
Overall Day 5: 15.88%
Highest: Chennai 23%, Vizag 22%
Lowest: Karimnagar 2%
About the Movie
Directed by Neeraja Kona and produced by People Media Factory.
Stars Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Harsha Chemudu.
