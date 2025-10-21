  • Menu
Telusu Kada 5-Day Box Office Total – 6.76 Cr India Net

Siddu Jonnalagadda‘Telusu Kada’ Shooting Begins
Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ Shooting Begins 

Highlights

Telusu Kada earns 6.76 Cr in 5 days in India. Day 5 collection was 0.11 Cr with overall occupancy at 15.88%.

Telusu Kada earned a total of 6.76 Cr in India in 5 days.

Daily India Net Collection

Day 1: 2.1 Cr

Day 2: 1.84 Cr

Day 3: 1.66 Cr

Day 4: 1.05 Cr

Day 5: 0.11 Cr

The collections dropped each day, with Day 5 being the lowest.

Occupancy (Telugu 2D)

Overall Day 5: 15.88%

Highest: Chennai 23%, Vizag 22%

Lowest: Karimnagar 2%

About the Movie

Directed by Neeraja Kona and produced by People Media Factory.

Stars Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Harsha Chemudu.

