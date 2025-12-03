  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Report, Total Collection & Worldwide Earnings

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 2:45 PM IST
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Report, Total Collection & Worldwide Earnings
X
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Report, Total Collection & Worldwide Earnings

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai.

The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

It is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

Day-Wise Collection

The film earned ₹16 crore on Day 1.

It collected ₹17 crore on Day 2.

On Day 3, the collection increased to ₹19 crore.

Day 4 saw a drop, and the movie made ₹8.75 crore.

On Day 5, the film earned ₹10.25 crore.

Most of the earnings came from the Hindi version.

The Tamil version contributed a small amount each day.

Total Collection So Far

The total India net collection is ₹71 crore.

The worldwide collection is ₹92.5 crore.

India gross stands at ₹84.5 crore.

Overseas collection is ₹8 crore.

Other Details

The film’s budget has not been revealed yet.

The verdict is also not announced.

Screen count details are not updated.

Release Date: 28 November 2025.

Tags

Tere Ishk Mein box office collectionTere Ishk Mein collectionTere Ishk Mein day wise collectionTere Ishk Mein total collectionTere Ishk Mein worldwide collectionTere Ishk Mein Hindi collectionTere Ishk Mein box office reportDhanush new movie collectionKriti Sanon movie collectionBollywood box office 2025
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

National News

More
Share it
X