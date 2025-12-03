Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Report, Total Collection & Worldwide Earnings

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai.

The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

It is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

Day-Wise Collection

The film earned ₹16 crore on Day 1.

It collected ₹17 crore on Day 2.

On Day 3, the collection increased to ₹19 crore.

Day 4 saw a drop, and the movie made ₹8.75 crore.

On Day 5, the film earned ₹10.25 crore.

Most of the earnings came from the Hindi version.

The Tamil version contributed a small amount each day.

Total Collection So Far

The total India net collection is ₹71 crore.

The worldwide collection is ₹92.5 crore.

India gross stands at ₹84.5 crore.

Overseas collection is ₹8 crore.

Other Details

The film’s budget has not been revealed yet.

The verdict is also not announced.

Screen count details are not updated.

Release Date: 28 November 2025.