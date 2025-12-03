Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Report, Total Collection & Worldwide Earnings
Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai.
The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
It is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.
Day-Wise Collection
The film earned ₹16 crore on Day 1.
It collected ₹17 crore on Day 2.
On Day 3, the collection increased to ₹19 crore.
Day 4 saw a drop, and the movie made ₹8.75 crore.
On Day 5, the film earned ₹10.25 crore.
Most of the earnings came from the Hindi version.
The Tamil version contributed a small amount each day.
Total Collection So Far
The total India net collection is ₹71 crore.
The worldwide collection is ₹92.5 crore.
India gross stands at ₹84.5 crore.
Overseas collection is ₹8 crore.
Other Details
The film’s budget has not been revealed yet.
The verdict is also not announced.
Screen count details are not updated.
Release Date: 28 November 2025.