Thalaiva Rajinikanth Is All Set to Essay A Cameo Role In His Daughter Aishwarya's 'Laal Salaam'…

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Vishnu Vishal announced his new movie 'Laal Salaam' with Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya a few days ago. Now, on the occasion of the superstar Rajinikanth's birthday, his daughter announced that he is all set to essay a cameo role in this movie along with wishing her dear dad with a special post…



No amount of praise is enough for you .. You make millions happy everyday.. You are to be celebrated every single day.. But today wishing you THE SUPER STAR ⭐️ MY APPA and OUR ONE AND ONLY THALAIVA the happiest healthiest and the most heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY #rajiniday pic.twitter.com/gk6A0eqsKx — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) December 12, 2022

The poster showcases the shadow of Rajinikanth along with the backdrop of a crowd raising their voice!

Even Lyca Productions also wished Rajinikanth by sharing this special post on their Twitter page… "#LalSalaam team wishes the Incomparable Superstar @rajinikanth a Happiest Birthday #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @ash_rajinikanth @arrahman @TheVishnuVishal @vikranth_offl @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran".

Vishnu Vishal

He shared a special pic with Rajinikanth and wished him on this special occasion!

SS Thaman

Even ace music director SS Thaman also wished Rajinikanth…

Laal Salaam movie is being directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya and is being produced by Lyca productions banner. It has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. AR Rahman will score the music for this action entertainer being a fiery cricket drama.

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth…