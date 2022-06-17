Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth Is All Set To Collaborate With Nelson Dilip Kumar For 'Jailer' Movie…

Legendary actor Rajinikanth who is fondly called as Thalaivar bagged a blockbuster with Annaathhe movie last year. Off late, the makers of his next movie shared the first look poster on social media. This time, he is teaming up with ace filmmaker Nelson Dilip Kumar and the movie is titled ' Jailer '. The title itself raised the expectations on the movie and the first look poster took them a notch higher.



This is the first look poster of Thalaivar 169 and it is all amazing… It showcased a knife with blood on it and that too with the dark background in a destructive mode! Sharing the first look poster, the makers also wrote, "#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

According to a source, "Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that's high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

As of now only music director Anirudh's name is out and the other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Well, there are also speculations that former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks for the female lead role and if it turns true then, after 11 longs years, Rajini and Aishwarya will be seen together on the big screens. There were seen together in Robo movie.

Although Nelson's beast movie with Vijay bagged average talk, Rajinikanth and the makers believed in him and thus, he pinned all his hopes on this movie. Jailer movie is being produced under Sun Pictures banner!