Live
- Balanced diet makes immune system more resilient to infections like TB: Health Ministry
- Bhagwant Mann insulted Bhagat Singh's legacy: Punjab BJP chief
- With polls round the corner, Kerala announces 2 instalments of monthly social welfare pension
- 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Wound not over but victims grateful to Modi govt for mitigating their woes
- India will hunt down its enemies within and outside its borders: Rajnath in Rajasthan
- Addressing people's issues important, not mastery of English, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar in dig at Tharoor
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar set to mesmerise audiences with ‘Sabari’
- Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The GOAT’ resumes shooting in Russia
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to start hunting from October
- Parvathy Thiruvothu’s character poster from ‘Thangalaan’ unveiled
Just In
Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The GOAT’ resumes shooting in Russia
The highly anticipated Tamil film "The Greatest of All Time" (The GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has resumed shooting...
The highly anticipated Tamil film "The Greatest of All Time" (The GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has resumed shooting in Russia. This exciting development was confirmed by producer Archana Kalpathi, who shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set on her Instagram Story.
While specific details about the shooting schedule in Russia are yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly anticipating updates on the film's progress. With Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and Venkat Prabhu at the helm, expectations for "The GOAT" are sky-high.
Joining Vijay in the star-studded cast are acclaimed actors such as Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. With such a talented ensemble, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Produced by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment, "The GOAT" benefits from the backing of a prestigious production house known for delivering quality films.
Adding to the film's allure is the musical genius of Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is composing the soundtrack. Known for his soulful melodies and captivating compositions, Yuvan's collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu is expected to elevate the film's entertainment quotient.
As shooting progresses in Russia, fans eagerly await further updates on "The Greatest of All Time." Stay tuned for more details about this highly anticipated project, which is poised to make waves in the Tamil film industry.