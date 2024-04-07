Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The GOAT’ resumes shooting in Russia

The highly anticipated Tamil film "The Greatest of All Time" (The GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has resumed shooting in Russia. This exciting development was confirmed by producer Archana Kalpathi, who shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set on her Instagram Story.

While specific details about the shooting schedule in Russia are yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly anticipating updates on the film's progress. With Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and Venkat Prabhu at the helm, expectations for "The GOAT" are sky-high.

Joining Vijay in the star-studded cast are acclaimed actors such as Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. With such a talented ensemble, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Produced by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment, "The GOAT" benefits from the backing of a prestigious production house known for delivering quality films.

Adding to the film's allure is the musical genius of Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is composing the soundtrack. Known for his soulful melodies and captivating compositions, Yuvan's collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu is expected to elevate the film's entertainment quotient.

As shooting progresses in Russia, fans eagerly await further updates on "The Greatest of All Time." Stay tuned for more details about this highly anticipated project, which is poised to make waves in the Tamil film industry.