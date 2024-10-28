Thalapathy Vijay Talks Career Sacrifice for Tamil Nadu at TVK Rally

Thalapathy Vijay, a celebrated name in Tamil cinema, hosted the first state conference of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), on October 27. The event drew crowds eager to hear Vijay’s future plans and reasons for stepping away from cinema. Vijay’s heartfelt address left a lasting impact on his followers, as he explained why he chose to dedicate himself to Tamil Nadu’s progress over a thriving film career.

At the conference, Vijay shared a glimpse into his early days in the industry. He recalled the ridicule he faced for his appearance, body language, and hair. These critiques, however, did not discourage him. Instead, he let them fuel his passion and pushed forward with grit. Through perseverance, Vijay rose to the peak of Tamil cinema. He shared that he worked for every opportunity and let his dedication guide him to success.

Vijay declared his choice to leave cinema as a sacrifice for the people of Tamil Nadu. "I have set aside the peak of my career and my earnings to stand here as your Vijay, with faith in each one of you," he expressed passionately. The Leo actor’s words struck a chord, especially when he highlighted the unity of the people, saying, "There will be no difference amongst us, as we are all one. Every single one of you is close to me and my heart."

As he concluded his speech, Vijay stressed that the gathering was not for social media but a real show of strength and unity. "People all around the world are ready to support us," he asserted.

On the professional front, Vijay is set to begin filming ‘Thalapathy 69,’ directed by H. Vinoth, alongside stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. This upcoming project has already piqued the interest of fans, eager to see Vijay return to the silver screen one more time before diving fully into his political journey.