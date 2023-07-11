Thalapathy Vijay wraps up off-screen work on ‘Leo’

Actor Vijay has finished shooting his upcoming Tamil action actor Leo. The film's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, took to Twitter to update the fans and express his gratitude towards the actor for making the film a memorable experience for him.



Lokesh wrote on Twitter: “And it’s an end to our @actorvijay slice! Thanks for making the second outing special once again, na! # Leon.” He added the fire and ice emoticon to his tweet for a more dramatic impact.

Vijay and Lokesh previously worked together on the 2021 hit film Master, which broke several box office records. His upcoming film ‘Leo’ has also created a buzz among the audience for its stellar lineup of actors, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others.

The film’s first song “Naa Ready” was also released on Vijay’s birthday. The film music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Manoj Paramahamsa heads cinematography, and Philomin Raj handles editing. The film will be released in theaters on October 19.