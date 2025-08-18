Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ wraps swiftly

Thalapathy Vijay’s final and 69th project, produced by the prestigious KVN Productions, is titled ‘Jana Nayagan’ (‘Jana Nayakudu’ – The People’s Leader) and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026. This milestone film promises to leave a lasting impression and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with Phars Film handling the grand release.

Marking Vijay’s last on-screen performance, the team has wrapped up both shooting and dubbing at a brisk pace. With nearly five months to go before release, the film is already polished and on track, thanks to meticulous pre-production and director H Vinoth’s vision.

Releasing on Sankranthi, the film is expected to take stunning openings at the box office, offering fans one last chance to celebrate their superstar in style.

The stellar cast includes Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narein, and Mamitha Baiju (of Premalu fame). This is KVN Productions’ first pan-India venture, helmed by blockbuster director H Vinoth.

The technical crew features Sathyan Sooryan (cinematography), Pradeep E. Ragav (editing), and Anl Arasu (action choreography). Producer Venkat K. Narayana leads the production, with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith serving as co-producers.