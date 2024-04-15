Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The G.O.A.T’ unleashes energetic first single ‘Whistle Podu’

On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film "The G.O.A.T" fulfilled their promise by releasing the first single, "Whistle Podu." The party anthem, featuring Thalapathy Vijay's vocals, has already garnered praise for its energetic beats composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Thalapathy Vijay's rendition of "Whistle Podu" has left fans impressed, with the actor showcasing his versatility beyond acting. The song's lively rhythm and catchy lyrics, penned by renowned writer Madhan Karky, have contributed to its instant popularity.









One of the highlights of the song is its last minute, featuring vibrant dance sequences by Thalapathy Vijay himself, along with Prashanth, Prabhudeva, and Ajmal Ameer. The choreography, coupled with Vijay's electrifying moves, adds an extra layer of excitement to the track.





Within a short span of time, the lyrical video of "Whistle Podu" has amassed over 300K likes on various platforms, underscoring Thalapathy Vijay's massive fan following and the anticipation surrounding "The G.O.A.T."





Directed by Venkat Prabhu, "The G.O.A.T" is a sci-fi extravaganza set to enthral audiences with its unique storyline and high-octane action sequences. Meenakshi Chaudhary joins Thalapathy Vijay as the leading lady, while veteran actors Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and others play pivotal roles in this AGS Entertainment production.



Mark your calendars for September 5th, as "The G.O.A.T" gears up for a grand release, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience that fans won't soon forget.