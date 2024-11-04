  • Menu
Thaman launches an energetic song from ‘Mr Idiot’

Highlights

Rising star Maadhav, son of Raghu and nephew of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, is set to make a mark with his lead role in the upcoming movie Mr. Idiot.

Rising star Maadhav, son of Raghu and nephew of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, is set to make a mark with his lead role in the upcoming movie Mr. Idiot. Starring opposite Simran Sharma, the film is produced by JJR Ravichand under JJR Entertainments LLP, with Yalamanchi Rani presenting it. Directed by Gowri Ronanki, known for the successful Pelli Sandadi, the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.

Today, popular music director Thaman S unveiled the film’s vibrant lyrical song “Kavalayya” on social media, applauding both the song's composition and its visual appeal. Composed by Anup Rubens and penned by Bhaskarabhatla, Kavalayya brings an energetic vibe, with Mangli’s lively vocals adding to its charm.

The song’s catchy rhythm has already caught listeners’ attention, building anticipation for the movie’s release.

