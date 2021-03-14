Thaman on board for Shankar- Ram Charan pan India project?

Tollywood music director S Thaman has scored some sensational musical hits in the recent months. 'Ala Vaikuntapurramulo' will stand out as the biggest musical hit in his career. Now this music sensation is on board for several prestigious projects.



The latest buzz is that Thaman is the frontrunner to compose the music for Ram Charan and Shankar's big-budget pan Indian project. The discussions are currently on and things will be finalized soon. Shankar is busy with the pre-production work of the film and the shoot starts from the mid of June. The makers are in the hunt for the lady to pair with Ram Charan and an announcement will be made soon. Dil Raju will be banking the film under 'Sri Venkateswara Creations' banner. The film will have a pan India release next year.