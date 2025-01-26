‘Thandel’ creates excitement as trailer is all set to release this week

The much-anticipated love and action saga Thandel, starring Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is generating immense excitement ahead of its February 7th release. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film has already received a blockbuster response to its songs, with tracks like Bujji Thalli, Shiva Shakti, and Hilesso Hilesso, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, dominating the music charts and trending on YouTube.

Building on the momentum, the filmmakers have announced the release of the film’s theatrical trailer on January 28th. The trailer poster reveals Naga Chaitanya in a fierce avatar, wielding an aluminum bucket with blood marks, hinting at an intense action sequence. This suggests that the movie will not only focus on a deep love story but also pack a punch with thrilling action blocks.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind as the presenter, Thandel is set to impress with its high production value. The film features a stellar crew, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat as the cinematographer, Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department.

With a gripping storyline, strong performances, and an exciting mix of love and action, Thandel is all set to make its mark when it hits theaters on February 7th.