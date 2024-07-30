‘Thangalaan’ clears censor without any cuts

The highly anticipated film "Thangalaan" has been confirmed to have an official runtime of 156 minutes (2 hours and 36 minutes). Notably, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has requested no cuts from the applied runtime, despite the intense teaser and trailer, which is quite surprising. However, a few cuss words have been muted, and color corrections have been made for the blood-filled scenes to meet certification standards.

"Thangalaan" is a raw and rustic tribal horror thriller featuring Malvika Mohanan in a negative role and Parvathy Thiruvothu in a significant part, alongside Pasupathy and Daniel Caltagirone. This intriguing casting adds to the film's allure, promising strong performances and a captivating storyline.

Produced by K. E. Gnanavel of Studio Green Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, "Thangalaan" is expected to be a cinematic treat. The film's production quality and storytelling are anticipated to set a new benchmark in the horror thriller genre.

Adding to the excitement is the music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. His score is expected to enhance the film's eerie and suspenseful atmosphere, further elevating the audience's experience. The combination of a gripping narrative, stellar cast, and powerful music makes "Thangalaan" one of the year's most awaited releases.

With its unique blend of horror and tribal elements, "Thangalaan" promises to offer a refreshing and thrilling experience to moviegoers. The film is set to captivate audiences with its intense and immersive cinematic journey, making it a must-watch.