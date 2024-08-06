‘Thangalaan’ with Vikram Releases August 15

The period action film "Thangalaan," starring Chiyaan Vikram, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, coinciding with Independence Day. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner in association with Neelam Productions, the film will be distributed in Telugu by Mythri Movie Distribution.

The pre-release event was held at Hotel TRIDENT, Hitec City, Hyderabad. Producer Gnanavel Raja thanked everyone who attended, including Damodara Prasad, SKN, Sai Rajesh, and Payal Rajput. He expressed his appreciation for the Telugu audience's love for cinema and acknowledged the hard work of Vikram, Parvathy, Malavika, Pa Ranjith, Daniel, and the entire team.

Director Pa Ranjith expressed gratitude for the support of his ideas and perspectives through cinema. He highlighted that oppression and inequality still persist in society and appreciated the Telugu audience for embracing his films.

Hero Chiyaan Vikram praised the energy and enthusiasm of the audience, emphasizing their special place in his heart. He thanked everyone who attended the event and appreciated the kind words about the film and himself.







