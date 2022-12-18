The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC): K. K. Senthil Kumar Wins 'Best Cinematography' Award For RRR
- RRR movie bags Best Cinematography, Best Foreign Film and Best Score awards in The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC)!
- Senthil Kumar shared his happiness through social media!
The winning streak of the Tollywood's best movie of the year RRR is still on. The movie already bagged a place in the top ten movies of the 'Atlanta Film Critics Circle Award' and also bagged the 'Best International Feature' award. It is listed in Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards 2022 nominations. Now, even the cinematographer Senthil Kumar is also added to the list. He won the prestigious 'The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC)' in the 'Best Cinematographer' category. Well, the movie also bagged awards in Best Foreign Film and Best Score categories.
The officials dropped the tweet and wrote, "For Best Cinematography, our winner is RRR, by K. K. Senthil Kumar. Runner-up is TOP GUN MAVERICK."
Even Senthil Kumar also shared this great moment on his Twitter page…
He thanked the jury and wrote, "Thanks to the jury of the "Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (#pfcc)," @PhilaFCC. For the "BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY" award #Oscars #RRRMovie #AcademyAwards #SSRajamouli #JrNtr #RamCharan #RRRForOscars #BestCinematography".
Let us also check the winners of the The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC):
Best Film
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Runner-Up: TAR
Best Director
• Daniel Kahn & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Runner-Up: Todd Field – TAR
Best Actress
• Cate Blanchett – TAR
• Runner-Up: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor
• Brendan Fraser – The Whale
• Runner-Up: Bill Nighy – Living
Best Supporting Actress
• Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Runner-Up: Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor
• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Runner-Up: Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Animated Film
• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
• Runner-Up: Turning Red
Best Foreign Film
• RRR
• Runner-Up: Holy Spider
Best Documentary
• Good Night Oppy
• Runner-Up: Fire Of Love
Best Cinematography
• RRR
• Runner-Up: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Breakthrough Performance
• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Runner-Up: Austin Butler – Elvis
Best Directorial Debut
• John Patton Ford – Emily The Criminal
• Runner-Up: Goran Stolevski – You Won't Be Alone
Best Screenplay
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Runners-Up: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Score/Soundtrack
• RRR
• Runner-Up: TAR
Best Ensemble
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Runner-Up: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Cheesesteak Award – for a film meant to recognize a blockbuster that's hard to ignore
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Runner-Up: RRR
Elaine May Award – for a deserving person or film that brings awareness to a story from womens' perspective…
RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!