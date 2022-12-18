The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC): K. K. Senthil Kumar Wins 'Best Cinematography' Award For RRR

The winning streak of the Tollywood's best movie of the year RRR is still on. The movie already bagged a place in the top ten movies of the 'Atlanta Film Critics Circle Award' and also bagged the 'Best International Feature' award. It is listed in Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards 2022 nominations. Now, even the cinematographer Senthil Kumar is also added to the list. He won the prestigious 'The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC)' in the 'Best Cinematographer' category. Well, the movie also bagged awards in Best Foreign Film and Best Score categories.



For Best Cinematography, our winner is RRR, by K. K. Senthil Kumar. Runner-up is TOP GUN MAVERICK. pic.twitter.com/UJUDYalquS — Philly Film Critics (@PhilaFCC) December 17, 2022

Even Senthil Kumar also shared this great moment on his Twitter page…

He thanked the jury and wrote, "Thanks to the jury of the "Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (#pfcc)," @PhilaFCC. For the "BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY" award #Oscars #RRRMovie #AcademyAwards #SSRajamouli #JrNtr #RamCharan #RRRForOscars #BestCinematography".

Let us also check the winners of the The 2022 Philadelphia Film Critics Circle (PFCC):

Best Film

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Runner-Up: TAR

Best Director

• Daniel Kahn & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Runner-Up: Todd Field – TAR

Best Actress

• Cate Blanchett – TAR

• Runner-Up: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor

• Brendan Fraser – The Whale

• Runner-Up: Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

• Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Runner-Up: Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Runner-Up: Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Best Animated Film

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Runner-Up: Turning Red

Best Foreign Film

• RRR

• Runner-Up: Holy Spider

Best Documentary

• Good Night Oppy

• Runner-Up: Fire Of Love

Best Cinematography

• RRR

• Runner-Up: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Breakthrough Performance

• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Runner-Up: Austin Butler – Elvis

Best Directorial Debut

• John Patton Ford – Emily The Criminal

• Runner-Up: Goran Stolevski – You Won't Be Alone

Best Screenplay

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Runners-Up: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Score/Soundtrack

• RRR

• Runner-Up: TAR

Best Ensemble

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Runner-Up: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Cheesesteak Award – for a film meant to recognize a blockbuster that's hard to ignore

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Runner-Up: RRR

Elaine May Award – for a deserving person or film that brings awareness to a story from womens' perspective…

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!