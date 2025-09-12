Live
The Bengal Files 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹11.25 Cr India Net
Highlights
Check out The Bengal Files 7-day box office collection and Hindi occupancy update. As reported by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹11.25 Cr India net with strong performances in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.
The Bengal Files, helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ahas performed well at the box office in the first week.
The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, and others. It earned about ₹11.25 Cr India net in 7 days, as reported by Sacnilk. On Day 7, it made around ₹1 Cr.
Daily Collections (India Net):
- Day 1: ₹1.75 Cr
- Day 2: ₹2.25 Cr
- Day 3: ₹2.75 Cr
- Day 4: ₹1.15 Cr
- Day 5: ₹1.35 Cr
- Day 6: ₹1.00 Cr
- Day 7: ₹1.00 Cr
Total Collections:
- India Net: ₹11.25 Cr
- India Gross: ₹13.50 Cr
- Worldwide: ₹16.00 Cr
- Overseas: ₹2.50 Cr
Day 7 Hindi Occupancy (Sept 11, 2025)
- Overall: 16.98%
- Morning: 8.70%
- Afternoon: 15.99%
- Evening: 20.11%
- Night: 23%
Top Cities:
- Mumbai: 18.50%
- Bengaluru: 29.50%
- Chennai: 30.67%
- Pune: 19.75%
Note: Figures are approximate and as reported by Sacnilk.
