The Bengal Files 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹11.25 Cr India Net

The Bengal Files, helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ahas performed well at the box office in the first week.

The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, and others. It earned about ₹11.25 Cr India net in 7 days, as reported by Sacnilk. On Day 7, it made around ₹1 Cr.

Daily Collections (India Net):

Day 1: ₹1.75 Cr

Day 2: ₹2.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹2.75 Cr

Day 4: ₹1.15 Cr

Day 5: ₹1.35 Cr

Day 6: ₹1.00 Cr

Day 7: ₹1.00 Cr

Total Collections:

India Net: ₹11.25 Cr

India Gross: ₹13.50 Cr

Worldwide: ₹16.00 Cr

Overseas: ₹2.50 Cr

Day 7 Hindi Occupancy (Sept 11, 2025)

Overall: 16.98%

Morning: 8.70%

Afternoon: 15.99%

Evening: 20.11%

Night: 23%

Top Cities:

Mumbai: 18.50%

Bengaluru: 29.50%

Chennai: 30.67%

Pune: 19.75%

Note: Figures are approximate and as reported by Sacnilk.