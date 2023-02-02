The censorship process for Sundeep Kishan's film "Michael" has been successfully completed.

The highly anticipated pan-Indian movie "Michael," featuring young and promising actor Sundeep Kishan, is set to release worldwide tomorrow. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film has generated a great deal of excitement with its promotional content.

The movie has now completed all necessary formalities, including its censor certification, and has been awarded a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. With a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes, "Michael" promises to be a thrilling and engaging experience for moviegoers.



Featuring a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun Sandesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others, the film is sure to provide a memorable viewing experience. The music director for the film is Sam CS, who has been praised for his previous work in the industry.



"Michael" is being produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in partnership with Karan C Productions LLP and is being mounted on a large scale. With a talented cast and creative team, this movie is poised to become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. So be sure to grab your tickets and experience the excitement of "Michael" on the big screen!

