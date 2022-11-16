The Demises Of NTR, ANR, Krishnam Raju And Krishna Marks The End Of The Golden Era

The legendary Tollywood actors Senior NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishnam Raju and Krishna hold their own mark on the Telugu film industry and brought a golden phase to the cine world with their amazing screen presence. If senior NTR is known for his entertaining and mythological characters in Gundamma Katha and Daana Veera Soora Karna, ANR is loved for his Devdas movie. Coming to Krishnam Raju, how can one forget his Rangoon Rowdy and his dominating dialogues as the lead actor? Finally, we need to mention superstar Krishna and his magical presence on the big screens. Be it the Alluri Sita Rama Raju role or the Goodachari 116 James Bond appeal, they define his mark in the cine world.

But now, it seems like the end of the golden phase as all four actors passed away. Especially Krishnam Raju and Krishna breathed their last in 2022 only and sent shock waves to Tollywood and movie buffs.

Let us briefly discuss about these legendary actors' careers in Tollywood…

Senior NTR

This iconic actor was born on 28th May, 1923 and passed away on 18th January, 1996. He served the film industry for almost four decades and acted in more than 300 movies. He started his career with Mana Desam movie in 1949 and in the next year itself he bagged 3 movies. His Aggi Ramudu, Bhookailas, Gundamma Katha, etc., proved his mettle on the big screens and in 1964 he totally acted in 16 movies and was in the golden phase of his career. As in 1980s, he stepped into the political career, he was elected as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 1983. He was last seen in 1993 in Srinatha Kavi Sarvabhowmudu movie which was directed by Bapu. His sudden demise in 1996 was a complete shock to the Telugu film industry!



Akkineni Nageswara Rao





Here comes another main pillar of the Telugu film industry… ANR's presence on the big screens made the audience to stick to their seats. He served the film industry for almost 7 decades and was honoured with many prestigious awards too. He began his career with Sri Seeta Rama Jananam in 1944 was in the best phase of his career with the release of Devadasu movie in 1953. His Donga Ramudu, Mayabazar, Bhookailas and many more movies turned him into one of the best actors of the Indian film industry. His also acted with his son Nagarjuna, grandsons Sumanth, Akhil and Naga Chaitanya. He was last seen in their family movie Manam where Nagarjuna, Akhil and Chaitanya mesmerised all the movie buffs. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2013 and he continued the shoot of the Manam movie even after major laparoscopic surgery. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 90 and left his fans go teary-eyed!



Krishnam Raju





The rebel star Krishnam Raju definitely holds a special place in the Telugu Film industry. His rebel attire, ace dialogue delivery and amazing screen presence made him own a unique appeal on the silver screen. He started his career with Chilaka Gorinka in 1966 and acted in more than 190 movies. His best movies were Katakatala Rudrayya, Rangoon Rowdy, Amara Deepam and Jeevana Tharangalu. He last acted in Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and was seen as guru Paramahamsa. He passed away a few months back i.e on 11th September, 2022. His demise is a shock and definitely he will be missed by all the movie buffs.



Superstar Krishna





Finally, with the demise of Krishna, the golden phase came to an end. He is all known as Nata Shekara and a superstar as his presence on the big screens was a celebration to all his fans and cine lovers. He was born in Burripalem on 31st May, 1943 and with an interest in movies, he shifted to Chennai after completing his graduation. His first movie Thene Manasulu bagged a decent opening and with his third movie Goodachari 116, he owned a star status and signed 20 movies at the same time. Be it Alluri Sita Rama Raju attire or the James Bond appeal Cow boy role in Mosagallaku Mosagadu movie, all of them are unique. He acted in over 40 movies with Vijaya Nirmala and also proved himself as an actor, director and producer too. He was last seen in Sri Sri in 2016 and was away from big screens from then due to age-related issues. He passed away on 15th November, 2022 due to multi-organ failure and shocked all his fans.



But all these four actors made the film industry continue its shine with their children and grandchildren too.