‘The Girlfriend’ review: Emotionally intense yet uneven tale

Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated film The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran and co-starring Deekshith Shetty, hits the big screen with promises of emotional depth and realism. While the film attempts to explore the darker shades of love and emotional abuse, its impact depends largely on the viewer’s interpretation.

Story:

Bhooma Devi (Rashmika Mandanna), a gentle and innocent girl pursuing her MA in English in Hyderabad, falls in love with Vikram (Deekshith Shetty), a student from another department. What begins as a sweet romance soon turns toxic as Vikram’s possessive nature spirals out of control. His obsessive behaviour isolates Bhooma from her loved ones, including her father (Rao Ramesh), pushing her into mental turmoil. The story focuses on Bhooma’s emotional struggle and her eventual decision to reclaim her life.

Performances:

Rashmika Mandanna delivers a career-defining performance, portraying Bhooma’s vulnerability and strength with grace. Her nuanced expressions and emotional restraint make the character deeply affecting. Deekshith Shetty impresses as the controlling lover, bringing authenticity and unease to his role. Rao Ramesh and Rohini Molleti leave strong impressions despite limited screen time.

Technicalities:

Rahul Ravindran’s direction is sensitive but uneven. Prashanth R Vihari’s background score enhances several emotional moments, while Hesham Abdul Wahab’s songs, though melodious, lack staying power. The cinematography by Krishnan Vasant captures the emotional tension well, but the editing could have been crisper, especially in the second half.

Analysis:

The Girlfriend works best as a character study of emotional suffocation within a relationship. Its metaphoric visual storytelling and Rashmika’s magnetic performance are its strengths. However, the stretched narrative and exaggerated contrasts between the leads make parts of the film feel unrealistic. Despite its flaws, The Girlfriend is worth watching for Rashmika’s compelling portrayal and its sincere emotional core.