The Grand Audio And Trailer Launch Of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Details Are Unveiled

It is all known that Kollywood's ace filmmaker's dream project Ponniyin Selvan part one will hit the theatres next month… As the digital promotions are in full swing, the makers also locked the launch date of trailer and the audio to create hype on the periodic movie. They shared the details of this event on social media and treated all the netizens and movie buffs as they are eagerly awaiting for the release of this grandeur and visual wonder project!



Along with sharing the announcement posters, the makers also wrote, "The Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1 - September 6th at The Nehru Indoor Stadium! #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #ManiRatnam @arrahman @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial".

The grand event will be held in Chennai on 6th September at Nehru Indorr Stadium and all the lead actors will be present there along with some special guests and the captain of the ship Mani Ratnam.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…