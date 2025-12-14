The Great Shamsuddin Family review: Talent lost in chaotic, fast-forwarded storytelling

The Great Shamsuddin Family, starring Kritika Kamra, had the potential to be a relatable, heartwarming family drama, but instead collapses under its own chaotic pacing and poorly executed script. Directed by Anusha Rizvi, known for Peepli Live, the film tries to juggle multiple storylines within a single, frantically paced narrative, leaving little room for characters—or audiences—to breathe.

The story follows writer Bani Ahmed (Kritika Kamra), who is racing against a crucial 12-hour deadline when her sprawling, chaotic family suddenly descends on her home. Each relative brings a new crisis: from a cousin needing help with a blocked bank transfer, to a brother hiding an inter-caste marriage, to ex-boyfriends and their new partners barging in for no apparent reason. Layered atop this is a subplot involving a potential road accident, which forces Bani into an exhausting juggling act of family obligations and professional responsibilities. While the premise could explore themes of love, loyalty, and the weight of family expectations, the execution is a mess.

The film’s rapid-fire storytelling makes it difficult to invest in any of the characters or their predicaments. Even with a cast including Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha, Purab Kohli, and Juhi Babbar, the performances feel stifled; there is no space for genuine emotion or subtlety. Kritika Kamra, despite her talent, is wasted in a role where every moment is rushed, and chaos overshadows character development.

The narrative’s half-baked structure and relentless pace make the film tedious rather than engaging. Moments that could have been poignant or humorous are lost in a blur of overlapping subplots. The social message about familial pressures is buried under the noise of poorly connected events, leaving the audience frustrated rather than moved. The Great Shamsuddin Family could have fared better as a multi-episode series, allowing each subplot its due focus. As it stands, it is a chaotic, exhausting watch that squanders its cast and concept, ultimately proving that even relatable themes cannot survive careless execution.