The Makers Of Dasara Wish Natural Star Nani With A Special Promo On The Occasion Of His 39th Birthday

Today is a big day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Nani who always picks versatile plots to treat the movie buffs. Right from his first movie Ashta Chamma to the latest one Dasara, he essayed many unique roles and came up with intense and interesting plots. Today being his 39th birthday, he turned a year older and also treated his fans by sharing a new promo from the Dasara movie. Even most of his co-actors and producers wished him on this special occasion through social media…

Along with sharing the birthday special promo, they also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the firebrand called 'Dharani'. Team #Dasara wishes Natural Star @NameisNani a very Happy Birthday #DasaraOnMarch30th @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @saregamasouth".

The promo showcases Nani aka Dharani playing the street cricket and hit a big shot with his swag!

After a glorious journey of 15 years with 28 films and being everyone's favourite, @NameisNani is all set to take over Indian Box Office with #Dasara 🔥🔥 Happy Birthday Natural Star Nani ❤️#DasaraOnMarch30th@KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/m9fLJ3YcJQ — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) February 24, 2023

Nani also completed 15 glorious years in Tollywood and on this special occasion, the makers shared a special video and showcases glimpses of his 28 movies. They also wrote, "After a glorious journey of 15 years with 28 films and being everyone's favourite, @NameisNani is all set to take over Indian Box Office with #Dasara. Happy Birthday Natural Star Nani #DasaraOnMarch30th."

This is the birthday special poster from the Dasara movie…

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. This movie also has Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim and Sajol Chowdhury in prominent roles. Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!

Sundeep Kishan, Teja Sajja and a few other actors wished Nani on this special occasion… Take a look!

People Media Factory

Wishing the Veratile actor Natural Star @NameisNani garu a very Happy Birthday🎊🎉Wishing you success and happiness always#HappyBirthdayNani #HBDNani pic.twitter.com/8y71uv3t4f — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) February 24, 2023

Aadi Sai Kumar

Happy birthday @NameisNani can't wait to see u in this role 🔥 have a #Dasara year #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/UCBxx9u0IH — Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) February 24, 2023

Srinivasaa Silver Screen

Wishing the Most Versatile Actor and our Natural Star @NameisNani a very Happy Birthday! 🎉❤️All the best for #Dasara and all your Future endeavours 🤩 #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/DOA8aEkcg9 — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) February 24, 2023

Shiva Nirvana

Happy birthday @NameisNani garu ❤️Love you for everything godbless #Dasara looking forward 👍 pic.twitter.com/qQWmSATA0c — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) February 24, 2023

UV Creations

Here's wishing the most talented actor Natural star 🌟 @NameisNani a very Happy birthday 🎉🎂. Wish you a blockbuster year ahead.#HBDNani#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/DWeen7mAzN — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) February 24, 2023

GA2 Pictures

Wishing our Natural Star @NameisNani Garu a very happy birthday!🤩May your charm continue to shine. Best wishes for #Dasara and upcoming projects#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/njrIhZaD9i — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) February 24, 2023

Teja Sajja

Happiest birthday to Tollywood's most loved & my Favourite @NameisNani annaHope this year is all that you've hoped & worked for! Wishing you all things blockbuster this year 🤗#HBDNaturalStarNani — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) February 24, 2023

His tweet reads, "Happiest birthday to Tollywood's most loved & my Favourite @NameisNani anna. Hope this year is all that you've hoped & worked for! Wishing you all things blockbuster this year #HBDNaturalStarNani".

Sundeep Kishan

He shared a pic with Nani and wished him by jotting down, "Happyyy Birthdayyy @NameisNani Man. Keep Soaring...Keep Inspiring Really excited and looking forward to #Dasara".

Vivek Kuchibotla

Srikanth Odela

This Dasara movie director wished his lead actors sharing the new poster from the Dasara movie!

Hanu Raghavapudi

Your impeccable judgement of picking stories which stay in audience's heart always astonishes me. Here's wishing you many more years of such wonderful stories. Happy Birthday, @NameisNani! Can't wait to watch you unleash the beast in Dasara. #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/3VlEooHUwx — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) February 24, 2023

He also shared the new poster from the Dasara movie and wrote, "Your impeccable judgement of picking stories which stay in audience's heart always astonishes me. Here's wishing you many more years of such wonderful stories. Happy Birthday, @NameisNani! Can't wait to watch you unleash the beast in Dasara. #HappyBirthdayNani".



Sithara Entertainments

Director Gopi Mohan

Kona Venkat

Happy birthday dear @NameisNani ❤️ Keep surprising us & Keep on entertaining us with ur amazing choice of Characters and Stories !! More Power to you 💪❤️#HBDNani — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) February 24, 2023

Shine Screens

Happy birthday to our Natural Star @NameisNani Garu ❤️



May you always shine high and bright on the silver screen ❤️



All the best for #Dasara 🔥#HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani pic.twitter.com/AMwMmY5P7n — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) February 24, 2023





I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984 Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday's :) This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together ♥️ — Nani (@NameisNani) February 24, 2023

Nani also thanked his fans and co-stars by jotting down a heartfelt note on this special occasion… "I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday's. This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together."

Happy Birthday Nani...