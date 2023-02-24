The Makers Of Dasara Wish Natural Star Nani With A Special Promo On The Occasion Of His 39th Birthday
- Natural Nani is celebrating his 39th birthday today!
- Along with the makers of Dasara movie, his co-actors Sundeep, Aadi Sai Kumar, Teja Sajja and others wished him on this special occasion!
Today is a big day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Nani who always picks versatile plots to treat the movie buffs. Right from his first movie Ashta Chamma to the latest one Dasara, he essayed many unique roles and came up with intense and interesting plots. Today being his 39th birthday, he turned a year older and also treated his fans by sharing a new promo from the Dasara movie. Even most of his co-actors and producers wished him on this special occasion through social media…
Along with sharing the birthday special promo, they also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the firebrand called 'Dharani'. Team #Dasara wishes Natural Star @NameisNani a very Happy Birthday #DasaraOnMarch30th @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @saregamasouth".
The promo showcases Nani aka Dharani playing the street cricket and hit a big shot with his swag!
Nani also completed 15 glorious years in Tollywood and on this special occasion, the makers shared a special video and showcases glimpses of his 28 movies. They also wrote, "After a glorious journey of 15 years with 28 films and being everyone's favourite, @NameisNani is all set to take over Indian Box Office with #Dasara. Happy Birthday Natural Star Nani #DasaraOnMarch30th."
This is the birthday special poster from the Dasara movie…
This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. This movie also has Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim and Sajol Chowdhury in prominent roles. Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!
Sundeep Kishan, Teja Sajja and a few other actors wished Nani on this special occasion… Take a look!
His tweet reads, "Happiest birthday to Tollywood's most loved & my Favourite @NameisNani anna. Hope this year is all that you've hoped & worked for! Wishing you all things blockbuster this year #HBDNaturalStarNani".
He shared a pic with Nani and wished him by jotting down, "Happyyy Birthdayyy @NameisNani Man. Keep Soaring...Keep Inspiring Really excited and looking forward to #Dasara".
This Dasara movie director wished his lead actors sharing the new poster from the Dasara movie!
He also shared the new poster from the Dasara movie and wrote, "Your impeccable judgement of picking stories which stay in audience's heart always astonishes me. Here's wishing you many more years of such wonderful stories. Happy Birthday, @NameisNani! Can't wait to watch you unleash the beast in Dasara. #HappyBirthdayNani".
Nani also thanked his fans and co-stars by jotting down a heartfelt note on this special occasion… "I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday's. This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together."
Happy Birthday Nani...