The New Promo Of Chiranjeevi's Godfather Movie Ups The Expectations…

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to light up the most auspicious Dussehra festival with his upcoming movie Godfather. Being the remake of the blockbuster movie Lucifer and having Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan in the prominent role, the expectations on this movie reached a notch higher. As only ten days are left for the release, the makers are sharing frequent updates on social media. Off late, they dropped the new promo and showcased our dear Godfather in an terrific appeal…



Along with sharing the new promo, the makers also wrote, "This Dasara, the MEGASTARS are ready to set the BOX OFFICE on FIRE 10 days to go for #GodFather #GodFatherOnOct5th Megastar @KChiruTweets @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @ActorSatyaDev @MusicThaman @LakshmiBhupal @ProducerNVP @saregamasouth".

In this promo, when Salman Khan asks Chiru about his arrival, the Godfather replies him to wait for his command. They looked awesome in the action sequences holding the guns.

Another exciting news about this movie is that the pre-release event is going to be held in a grand way at Ananthapur on 28th September, 2022 @ 6 PM.

This tweet reads, "Gear up for the MEGA Spectacle #GodFather GRAND PRE RELEASE EVENT ON 28th SEP from 6 PM at Ananthapur #GodFatherOnOct5th".

Chiranjeevi is seen in complete black attire in this poster with the background of the crowd who are seen wearing white outfits!

Even the makers completed the censor formalities of the Godfather movie and dropped the new poster…

Chiru is seen walking on the chess board having the white and black iconic army pieces to his left and right side. The movie bagged U/A censor certificate and is ready to hit the theatres on 5th October, 2022!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Murali Sharma's voiceover, he doles out that Chiranjeevi stays away from politics for 20 years and suddenly makes his re-entry and gains immense popularity in people in the last six years. Then Nayanthara is seen saying that, she never cares about people but he shouldn't come hinting about Chiranjeevi's arrival. But Satyadev orders his henchmen to kill him. Then suddenly, Chiru enters the scene with style and looked great in the salt-pepper appeal. In the end, Salman Khan makes his entry and calls Chiru as his elder brother! So, we need to wait and watch how Godfather brings a change in the reel politics with his entry in the movie!

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.