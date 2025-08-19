‘The Raja Saab’ actress poster is out

The stunning and talented actress Nidhhi Agerwal is turning heads with her role in Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’. On the occasion of her birthday today, the makers released a special poster featuring her, along with heartfelt wishes from the team. In the poster, Nidhhi is seen in a graceful pose, offering prayers, which has captivated fans.

Nidhhi Agerwal had already impressed audiences with her character in the recently released teaser of ‘The Raja Saab’. In this film, she will be seen in a significant role that not only showcases her beauty but also provides ample scope for her performance. Nidhhi considers ‘The Raja Saab’ a very special project in her career and hopes to win even more love from the audience through this film.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the prestigious banner of People Media Factory, ‘The Raja Saab’ is being directed by the talented Maruthi. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon, across five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — and will be screened worldwide.