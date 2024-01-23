Live
‘The Raja Saab’ release date: This is when the Prabhas-starrer is hitting theaters
Pan-Indian star actor Prabhas, fresh off the success of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire," is currently deeply engrossed in the filming of his upcoming projects, "Kalki 2898 AD" and "The Raja Saab."
"The Raja Saab" has been making waves on social media with speculation that it is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the team as of yet.
In addition to the buzz surrounding "The Raja Saab," Prabhas is gearing up to delight his fans with the release of "Kalki 2898 AD" on May 9, 2024, creating a double celebration for his devoted fandom this year.
Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, "The Raja Saab" is a horror-comedy project featuring the musical talents of Thaman. As Prabhas continues to enthrall audiences with diverse roles and projects, the anticipation for both films is reaching new heights within the film industry and among fans.