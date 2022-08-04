The Second Single From Brahmastra 'Deva Deva' Teaser Is Out

Bollywood's cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's most-awaited movie Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres next month and thus the makers are treating their fans with frequent updates. After making the music lovers to stick to the soulful "Kesariya…" song, now, they are all set to unveil the second single of the movie "Deva Deva…" on Monday. Off late, they dropped the promo of the song and showcased how Ranbir aka Shiva is all exploring the beauty of the world with his powers!



Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji shared the teaser of the "Deva Deva…" song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song teaser, Ayan also wrote, "DEVA DEVA Teaser (And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva). Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva's Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I'm really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th! #devadeva #thelightiscoming #brahmastra".

Going with the promo, Shiva is seen doling out the importance of 'Light' to Isha and then is seen exploring the beauty of the world with his magical powers. A glimpse of his guru Amitabh Bachchan is also seen in this teaser! The full song will be unveiled on 8th August, 2022…

The earlier released trailer of Brahmastra showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.