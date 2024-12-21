The world we've created is fresh and exciting: Mohanlal on Barroz 3D

In an exclusive interview, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal talks about his highly anticipated directorial debut Barroz 3D, a fantasy adventure film that promises to redefine cinema with its visual effects and storytelling. The film is set for release on December 25, 2024, and will be released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Distributors.

Tell us about Barroz 3D. What makes it special?

Barroz 3D is a unique fantasy film. It's not just a 3D film; it’s an experience that merges cutting-edge technology with an immersive story. The film has a lot of visual wonder and will captivate both children and adults. The world we've created is fresh and exciting, which makes it different from anything we've seen before in Malayalam cinema.

What inspired the story of Barroz 3D?

The story is based on the novel Guardian of De Gama's Treasure. It’s an adventure about Burroughs, who guards a secret treasure linked to Vasco da Gama. His journey to deliver the treasure to its rightful heir is the heart of the film. It’s a fresh, imaginative story, and I wanted the audience to experience a world that’s both thrilling and new.

As a first-time director, what were the challenges of making a 3D film?

Directing in 3D was a huge challenge. The cameras have to be perfectly synced, and every visual element must be crafted with precision. We worked with the best technicians—Hollywood experts, including Santosh Sivan for cinematography, Mark Killian for the BGM, and Lydian Nadaswaram for the music. Their expertise helped us achieve an amazing result.

What can the audience expect from the film?

The audience will step into a completely new world. It’s a visual treat, and I’m confident they will enjoy every moment. Barroz 3D is a unique cinematic experience, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.