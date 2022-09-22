The younger generation is coming with great ideas; they just need a chance: Ravi Polishetty

Full Moon Media Productions, a creative powerhouse based out of Dallas, Texas and India, specialises in generating unique and gripping content with a captivating storyline and new perspectives. The production house is now focusing in Telugu and bringing fresh, budding talent on-screen.



From writing to acting to cinematography, Full Moon Media Productions works on identifying the right talent from across the globe and giving them a suitable platform to showcase their talents. By investing in artists' ideas, vision and content, the production house strives to put them in the limelight.

Over the years, Full Moon Media Productions has produced music albums, short films, and dance videos like 'The Red Affair', 'Na Hrudayam', 'Street Town Girl', 'Inkem Inkem Inkem', 'Vitamin She', 'I Wanna Live', 'Instant Karma', 'Sleep Baby Sleep', 'Breakfast Menu' and many more.

Ravi Polishetty, the founder of Full Moon Media Productions, is a keen observer of life and seeks to bring out the nuanced aspects of daily life through films, documentaries, commercials and much more. Coming from a background in Technology and Film-making, the founders go the extra mile to make the result captivating and enjoyable.

In an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India' Ravi shares his idea in films and the way Telugu cinema has evolved. Let's have a look into it.

Your production house is well known in Dallas and Texas. How does it feel starting it in mother tongue?

We are very proud of it. We always wanted to make a good film in Telugu. Now, the entire world is looking at Telugu cinema because of the content in our films. It is always exciting to work in home ground.

What kind of films you want to produce for the Telugu audience?

Every producer aim is to deliver a good film to audience. Some works out and some misses. Even, we belong to same group. The main motto of our banner is to travel with good stories and good directors and give interesting stuff.

Tell us about your projects which are in production stage.

There were three Hollywood projects which are under shooting. Two will be released this year. A Telugu web-series name "Instant Karma" with "Paper Boy" movie director Jayashankar is in production stage which will be our debut in Telugu apart from music videos.

Without going with the experienced ones, you are inviting lots of young talent to work with you. Did you ever felt it will be risky?

Legendary producers Rama Naidu and Dil Raju are the biggest inspiration for me in coming into film industry. Following their path, even we wanted to give opportunities to some young talent. And, the other thing is the content with which the next generation people are coming. Lots and lots of talent. Rather than risky, it is more of excitement.

Tell us about your future Telugu projects.

We are planning three movies in a row with Jayashankar in Telugu. He is also taking care of our banner works in India.