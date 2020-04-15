'Theri' completes four years

From the buzz point of view, it was one of the flicks of Thalapathy Vijay which was discussed more about a remake potential than its original impact. Released four years ago on April 14, 'Theri' is a film which generated a high level of interest in both the Telugu and Hindi film markets.



If it was Ravi Teja who was supposed to be reprising Vijay's role in Telugu, news kept circulating till the end of last year of various stars wanting to do it in Hindi. Firstly, Akshay Kumar's name cropped up as he was reportedly planning to buy its remake rights. Then Rohit Shetty put out a denial that he was not thinking of directing it for the upcountry market. Interest levels spiked up when Atlee Kumar, the director met Shahrukh Khan a few months ago and they had also reportedly discussed this film's Hindi version and its potential.

In any case, it was the debut film of Atlee who has risen to an impressive level in southern cinema subsequently. Producer Kalaipuli Thanu also struck it big after his bankrolling efforts struck pay dirt. One does not know whether the fans of Vijay will like it, but it is being hailed as the 'Baasha' for the hero, quite similar to what that 1995 release did for the career of Superstar Rajinikanth. Today, his supporters are convinced he has replaced the veteran at the number one slot.