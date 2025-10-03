Live
They Call Him OG Box Office Day 9 – ₹169.64 Cr India Net
Highlights
They Call Him OG earned ₹0.52 Cr on Day 9, taking its 9-day India net collection to ₹169.64 Cr. Telugu occupancy details included.
On the ninth day, the movie earned ₹0.52 Cr in India.
9-Day Total Collection
After 9 days, the total India net collection of They Call Him OG is ₹169.64 Cr.
Week 1 Collection
In its first week, the film made ₹169.12 Cr across all languages.
Telugu Occupancy on Day 9
The Telugu occupancy on Friday, October 3, 2025, was 22.79%. City-wise occupancy:
- Hyderabad: 21%
- Bengaluru: 18%
- Vijayawada: 13%
- Warangal: 33%
- Guntur: 23%
- Vizag: 35%
Karimnagar: 40%
