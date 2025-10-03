  • Menu
They Call Him OG Box Office Day 9 – ₹169.64 Cr India Net

They Call Him OG Box Office Day 9 – ₹169.64 Cr India Net
They Call Him OG Box Office Day 9 – ₹169.64 Cr India Net

Highlights

They Call Him OG earned ₹0.52 Cr on Day 9, taking its 9-day India net collection to ₹169.64 Cr. Telugu occupancy details included.

On the ninth day, the movie earned ₹0.52 Cr in India.

9-Day Total Collection

After 9 days, the total India net collection of They Call Him OG is ₹169.64 Cr.

Week 1 Collection

In its first week, the film made ₹169.12 Cr across all languages.

Telugu Occupancy on Day 9

The Telugu occupancy on Friday, October 3, 2025, was 22.79%. City-wise occupancy:

  • Hyderabad: 21%
  • Bengaluru: 18%
  • Vijayawada: 13%
  • Warangal: 33%
  • Guntur: 23%
  • Vizag: 35%

Karimnagar: 40%

