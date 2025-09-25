'They Call Him OG' Review: Fans Declare Blockbuster

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' hits theatres today. Fans are calling it a blockbuster, with social media buzzing with excitement and positive reviews.

Many praised Pawan Kalyan’s power-packed screen presence and the electrifying first half.

However, critics felt the second half was predictable and didn’t match the intensity of the first.

Here are a few early reviews from X (Twitter):

#OG - 3.75 stars. The most fun I’ve had in a #PawanKalyan film in a long, long time. It’s an out-and-out fanboy service by Sujeeth, and he does a terrific job in showcasing PK in an ultra stylish avatar. The kind of heavy lifting and star elevation no filmmaker could even dream.… — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) September 24, 2025

#TheyCallHimOG – A racy first half with Pawan Kalyan’s tremendous screen presence 🔥🔥@MusicThaman is rocking 💥💥

A top-notch intermission… eagerly waiting for the second half 💣 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 24, 2025

#OG is a Powerful Action Dhamaka that brings back the Vintage Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in his prime form once again on the big screen 👍👍👍#TheyCallHimOG can be termed as one of the most stylist films in Pawan Kalyan’s career.



Mad stuff from both Sujeeth & Thaman 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EoH4OgQwBL — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 24, 2025

#TheyCallHimOG #OG - INTERVAL.



Pawan Kalyan Babu ekkada ra… Entire first Half his screenspace is some 20Mins. So far only Buildup & Stlye with Thaman’s pulsating BGM. Interval block fight is Mass.. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 24, 2025











