'They Call Him OG' Review: Fans Declare Blockbuster
They Call Him OG hit theatres today. Fans celebrate it as a blockbuster, while critics say the second half is predictable. Check fan reactions and reviews on social media.
Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' hits theatres today. Fans are calling it a blockbuster, with social media buzzing with excitement and positive reviews.
Many praised Pawan Kalyan’s power-packed screen presence and the electrifying first half.
However, critics felt the second half was predictable and didn’t match the intensity of the first.
Here are a few early reviews from X (Twitter):
#OG - 3.75 stars. The most fun I’ve had in a #PawanKalyan film in a long, long time. It’s an out-and-out fanboy service by Sujeeth, and he does a terrific job in showcasing PK in an ultra stylish avatar. The kind of heavy lifting and star elevation no filmmaker could even dream.…— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) September 24, 2025
#TheyCallHimOG – A racy first half with Pawan Kalyan’s tremendous screen presence 🔥🔥@MusicThaman is rocking 💥💥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 24, 2025
A top-notch intermission… eagerly waiting for the second half 💣
#OG is a Powerful Action Dhamaka that brings back the Vintage Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in his prime form once again on the big screen 👍👍👍#TheyCallHimOG can be termed as one of the most stylist films in Pawan Kalyan’s career.— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 24, 2025
Mad stuff from both Sujeeth & Thaman 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EoH4OgQwBL
#TheyCallHimOG #OG - INTERVAL.— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 24, 2025
Pawan Kalyan Babu ekkada ra… Entire first Half his screenspace is some 20Mins. So far only Buildup & Stlye with Thaman’s pulsating BGM. Interval block fight is Mass..