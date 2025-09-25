  • Menu
'They Call Him OG' Review: Fans Declare Blockbuster

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed
Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed

They Call Him OG hit theatres today. Fans celebrate it as a blockbuster, while critics say the second half is predictable. Check fan reactions and reviews on social media.

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' hits theatres today. Fans are calling it a blockbuster, with social media buzzing with excitement and positive reviews.

Many praised Pawan Kalyan’s power-packed screen presence and the electrifying first half.

However, critics felt the second half was predictable and didn’t match the intensity of the first.

Here are a few early reviews from X (Twitter):




sidekick