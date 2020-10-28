X
X
Third edition of ShortsTV all set to air on 6th and 7th November

Highlights

ShortsTV, the world's first 24/7 channel dedicated to short films, announces the top 10 semi-finalists from over 2000+ entries received this year.

The selected films convey creative stories, bringing to light current societal issues and star some of Bollywood's most popular talent including Vidya Balan starrer Natkhat, Sound-Proof starring Soha Ali Khan & Vinay Pathak, Oysters featuring Radhika Apte, among others.

The top 10 short films will be exclusively aired on ShortsTV on 6th and 7th November, 7 PM onwards. Out of these, the top 5 films will win a theatrical release in Hollywood which qualifies them for Oscar consideration. The winning film will also receive prize worth $2,500 and eligibility for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

The 10 semi-finalists are:

Natkhat, directed by Shaan Vyas starring Vidya Balan, Raj Arjun, Patel Aruraj,

♦ Sound-Proof directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar starring Soha Ali Khan, Vinay Pathak, Uday Chandra

♦ Oysters directed by Pratyusha Gupta starring Radhika Apte, Ashraf Ejjbair

♦ Safar directed by Pratyusha Gupta starring Shweta Tripathi, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal, Vipin Sharma

♦ Shameless directed by Keith Gomes starring Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Rishab Kapoor

♦ Trapped directed by Dheeraj Jindal starring Abhishek Banerjee, Abhilasha Paul & Jaspal Sharma

♦ Wolf of Chawl Street directed by Pranav Bhasin starring Arnav Bhasin, Sarita Patankar.

