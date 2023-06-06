  • Menu
This is what ‘2018’ collected in ten days

Malayalam industry hit ‘2018’ was dubbed into Telugu and released on May 26, 2023. Despite facing competition from other movies, the survival thriller...

Despite facing competition from other movies, the survival thriller has created a sensation in the Telugu states.

According to the latest update, the Telugu version of the movie has grossed a massive Rs. 9.92 crores worldwide in just 10 days. This is a significant achievement for any Malayalam movie released in Telugu this year.

Directed by Jade Anthany Joseph, the movie features Tovino Thomas, Lal, Narain, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, and others in prominent roles. The movie was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, with Nobin Paul providing the soundtracks for the film.

Sony LIV has already announced that the movie will be available for streaming on its platform in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi from June 7, 2023.

