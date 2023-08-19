Live
- TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Dates Revised, Registration Begins At tseamcet.nic.in
- ‘Gandarabai’ song from ‘Skanda’: A thumping mass number
- Delta farmers worried as water level in Mettur dam drops
- World Photography Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings to Share!
- Rahul rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words
- International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know
- Vallabhaneni Vamsi escapes major accident after vehicles in convoy collide at Suryapet
- Telangana High Court urged for direction to Bodhan police to permit rally on UCC
- V Hanumantha pitches for more seats to BCs in Reddy dominating Congress
- YS Jagan responds over deportation of Telugu students from USA, asks CMO to gather information
Just In
This is what ‘Jawan’ makes with pre-release business in South
“Jawan” is one of the most awaited projects in India cinema
“Jawan” is one of the most awaited projects in India cinema. Post the success of “Pathaan,” Shahrukh Khan is on fire and is all set to take the box office by storm as per the buzz the film has created. Atlee has directed Jawan and he is making sure that the film gets a massive release in the south as well.
The recent update is that Tamil Nadu rights of the film have been sold for 15 crores. Adding to this, Kerala rights of the film have gone for 13 crore which is the highest so far for any Hindi film in Malayalam. When it comes to Telugu, the word is that the rights have been sold for 17 crores.
Nayanthara is playing the female lead in this film which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Anirudh has composed the music and the two songs released have become big hits already. The film is all set to hit theatres on 7th of September.