This is what ‘Jawan’ makes with pre-release business in South

Jawan” is one of the most awaited projects in India cinema. Post the success of “Pathaan,” Shahrukh Khan is on fire and is all set to take the box office by storm as per the buzz the film has created. Atlee has directed Jawan and he is making sure that the film gets a massive release in the south as well.

The recent update is that Tamil Nadu rights of the film have been sold for 15 crores. Adding to this, Kerala rights of the film have gone for 13 crore which is the highest so far for any Hindi film in Malayalam. When it comes to Telugu, the word is that the rights have been sold for 17 crores.

Nayanthara is playing the female lead in this film which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Anirudh has composed the music and the two songs released have become big hits already. The film is all set to hit theatres on 7th of September.

