This is when ‘Saindhav’ teaser hits online

Star actor Venkatesh’s much-anticipated film, “Saindhav,” which marks his first foray into pan-Indian cinema, is officially set to grace the big screens on January 13, 2024. The film is helmed by director SaileshKolanu.

The makers have not only announced the teaser’s release but have also set a time for it. The teaser is scheduled to go live digitally at 11:34 AM on Oct 16th. An intense poster has been unveiled to herald this exciting development.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in this project which features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan









