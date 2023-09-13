‘Thori Bori’ song ‘Chandramukhi 2’ catches attention

Star choreographer, actor, producer, director, Raghava Lawrence in a lead role, Bollywood star heroine Kangana Ranaut in a titular role, the big budgeted film, 'Chandramukhi 2' directed by senior director P Vasu is one of the much-anticipated film in recent times. Subhaskaran is producing the film under prominent production house Lyca Productions. This film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages on 28th September. Venkat Upputuri, Venkata Rathnam Sakhamuri are releasing 'Chandramukhi 2' in Telugu states under Radhakrishna Entertainments banner.

Recently released 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer has multiplied the expectations on the film. The trailer promises that 'Chandramukhi 2' will engage and entertain the audience with horror and comedy elements. While Kangana Ranaut is getting ready to impress as Chandramukhi, Raghava Lawrence will be seen in stylish look and as Vettaiah Raajah. Vadivelu will evoke laughs with his unique style of comedy.

Now, the makers released a beautiful song, 'Thori Bori' from the film. The lyrical video is impressing everyone with its mellifluous tune. Bhuvanachandra penned lyrics for this song. Arun Koundinya and Amala Chembolu lend their vocals. MM Keeravani's beautiful rendition instantly catches the attention. Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu are the special attraction in this song.

Apart from the main cast, Laxmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Vignesh, Ravimariya, Shrishti Dange, Subhiksha, YG Mahendran, Rao Ramesh, Sai Aiyyappan, Suresh Menon, Shatru, TM Karthik also play pivotal roles.



