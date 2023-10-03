Three actresses roped in for ‘Thalaivar 170’

Superstar Rajinikanth is back to track after his recent blockbuster “Jailer” in the direction of Nelson Dilip Kumar. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next big venture, an action-packed drama directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film is tentatively titled “Thalaivar 170,” and it’s already creating a buzz in the media.





The production team has been making waves with a series of announcements. The latest news reveals that Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan have been cast in pivotal roles, adding even more star power to the project. Keep an eye out for upcoming updates about the rest of the cast. Lyca Productions is sparing no expense to bring this massive film to life, and they’ve enlisted the talented Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.

