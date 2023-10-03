Live
- Seerat Kapoor to be seen in Telugu series ‘Save The Tigers 2’
- Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ 2nd Single ‘Gaaju Bomma’ to be out on Oct 6th
- 107 MPs and MLAs in India have declared cases of 'hate speech' against them: report
- Lightning may not strike on Venus as previously thought: Study
- Vedanta split does not address debt: CreditSights
- A glimpse of India': Rahul shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur
- Students perform namaz during school program, Gujarat government orders probe following protest
- Meta purged over 19 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in August
- What happened on October 4 in History
- Dengue alarm in Bengal, PIL at Calcutta HC seeking court intervention
Just In
Three actresses roped in for ‘Thalaivar 170’
Superstar Rajinikanth is back to track after his recent blockbuster “Jailer” in the direction of Nelson Dilip Kumar.
Superstar Rajinikanth is back to track after his recent blockbuster “Jailer” in the direction of Nelson Dilip Kumar. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next big venture, an action-packed drama directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film is tentatively titled “Thalaivar 170,” and it’s already creating a buzz in the media.
The production team has been making waves with a series of announcements. The latest news reveals that Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan have been cast in pivotal roles, adding even more star power to the project. Keep an eye out for upcoming updates about the rest of the cast. Lyca Productions is sparing no expense to bring this massive film to life, and they’ve enlisted the talented Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.