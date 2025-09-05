Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy discloses he is now working on a sequel to one of his earlier films

Chennai: Malayalam film director Tharun Moorthy, whose recently released Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudaram' went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, has on the festive occasion of Onam disclosed that he is now in the process of writing a sequel to one of his earlier films.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a letter in which he made the announcement, director Tharun Moorthy began the post by greeting all his followers a happy Onam. He wrote, "Happy Onam. This Onam is truly special for me. As an artist, as a filmmaker, and as a human being, I'm cherishing every moment of artistic ecstasy. We are now in serious discussions about a sequel to one of my projects. Some personal meetings and real-life incidents still inspire me to bring it back. This is not official yet-but in some ways, it already feels official."

The director then recalled how, doors first opened for him during an earlier Onam season.

He wrote, "It was during an Onam season, when I was completely blank, that a door first opened before me. And this Onam, I couldn't let that signal fade away. Yes, I've started writing again - this time, the second part of one of my films. I'll share more official updates soon. Be with us. As always."

For the unaware, 'Thudarum' was a crime action drama that featured Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film had triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons.

The first and foremost reason was that this film featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have been featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam.

The next reason was that this film was actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana.

'Thudarum' shattered box office records when it released earlier this year. It emerged a huge blockbuster, collecting over a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone.

Mohanlal put out a poster on his social media timelines that read, "A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross."

He also wrote, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala."

Mohanalal was so moved by the phenomenal success of the film that he penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to the audiences.

The actor wrote,"I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express."

He then went on to say,"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

The actor pointed out that Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he had said.



