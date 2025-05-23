‘Thug Life’ will be a bigger hit than its lead actor: Kamal Haasan

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by cinematic legend Mani Ratnam, is all set to release on June 5. The high-voltage gangster drama, which also stars Trisha and Simbu in pivotal roles, is generating nationwide buzz with its powerful promotional material.

The film’s Telugu release will be handled by N Sudhakar Reddy of Shreshth Movies, known for hits like Vikram and Amaran. A press meet was held where the team shared their excitement and emotional connection with the film.

Kamal Haasan expressed his deep affection for the project, calling Thug Life a film made from the heart. "Every film I do with sincerity turns into a great success. This one will be bigger than Nayak. I promise," he said. Calling himself a lifelong student of cinema, he praised Mani Ratnam’s vision and lauded the stellar team behind the film.

Director Mani Ratnam recalled how his collaboration with Kamal began with Nayak and described working with him again as an honour. “He remains unchanged – a director’s actor,” he said.

Simbu thanked Telugu audiences for their early support, calling working with Kamal Haasan a dream. Trisha described the experience as a “beautiful journey,” while Suhasini Mani Ratnam called the film a “once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.”

Sudhakar Reddy confidently predicted a mega blockbuster, calling it the biggest hit in Kamal Haasan’s career. With such strong endorsements, Thug Life is poised to be a cinematic event to remember.