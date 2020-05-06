Thuppakki 2: Kajal Aggarwal To Be Thalapathy Vijay's Heroine Again?

Thalapathy Vijay has worked in several movies. Also, the actor has played a variety of roles. Playing a lover boy and soldier to a villager and doctor, the Kollwyood actor is known for his versatile choice of roles.

Vijay is on a roll what with back to back hits like Mersal and Sarkar, both of which went on to become blockbusters and broke all records at box office. He is now awaiting the release of his action thriller titled Master which will see him taking on the mighty Vijay Sehtupathi who plays the bad guy in the movie. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead.

While we are familiar with several roles of Vijay, one of his unforgettable performances was in the AR Murugadoss starrer Tuppakki. The movie had Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Gowda, Vidyut Jamwal and Jairam Ravi in key roles. The movie was about an officer who goes on a holiday to save the life of his countrymen after stumbling upon a terrorist network and their mission. The film hit theatres on November 13 way back in 2012. The film did extremely well at the ticket window and also remade in other languages. Now, we hear that the makers are planning on sequel to Thuppakki.

Yes. You read that right, Thuppakki 2 is in the making and the news was confirmed by none other than cinematographer Santosh Sivan after the director's cryptic tweet. If a buzz doing the rounds on social media is any indication then Vijay will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal again in the sequel. The actress was the leading lady in the first instalment of the movie too. As per reports, the maker will officially announce Thuppakki 2 on Vijay's birthday which falls on June 23.

