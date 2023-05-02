Title Revealed for Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Upcoming Film

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film is progressing rapidly, with Pawan Kalyan's scenes already being wrapped up. The film began shooting in February of this year, and Powerstar finished his scenes within a month to move on to other commitments.

The makers have now finalized the title for this remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. The Telugu title of the film will be "Devude Digi Vachina." Interestingly, this title was originally considered for the film "Attarintiki Daredi" back in 2013. Now, after 10 years, the same title is being used for another Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram combo film. Samuthirakani is directing the project, and Priyanka Mohan has been signed as the female lead.

The film revolves around the life of an egoistic person (played by Sai Dharam Tej) who dies in a road accident but requests an additional 90 days to live. The plot follows how he changes his ways and becomes a more likable person. Trivikram is handling the screenplay and has made necessary changes to suit Telugu nativity.

The film is produced by People Media Factory in association with ZEE Studios and will have music composed by Thaman S.