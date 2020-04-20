Tollywood: Akhil Akkineni to enter Dusshera race

Tollywood: Akhil Akkineni is currently hoping that his next movie Most Eligible Bachelor will do well at the box-office. Bhaskar, the director of the movie should also prove himself as a director as he is returning to Telugu cinema after several years. Pooja Hegde is the heroine of the movie. The unit already finished more than half of the movie's shoot.

Now, the film unit is looking at resuming the shoot in the month of August. If they start the shoot again in August, they need one solid month to wrap up the shoot of the movie. If that happens as per the plan, the movie will hit the screens for Dusshera.

The makers are working to achieve the same. The re-recording and editing for some portions of the film is happening amidst lockdown. Geetha Arts is producing the movie. A formal confirmation on the movie will come out soon.