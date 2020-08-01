Anil Ravipudi scored a big hit with the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, during the beginning of the year. The film has become a big hit at the box-office. The director later completed the script for the film F3 and has been waiting to begin the film. But, it looks like the film might get delayed for a few more months. With Venkatesh and Varun Tej not showing interest for new films this year, the film might get pushed to next year. scored a big hit with the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, during the beginning of the year. The film has become a big hit at the box-office. The director later completed the script for the film F3 and has been waiting to begin the film. But, it looks like the film might get delayed for a few more months. With Venkatesh and Varun Tej not showing interest for new films this year, the film might get pushed to next year.

On the other side, the buzz is doing rounds that Balakrishna will call Anil Ravipudi for an interesting film. Earlier, they planned to work together on the film Rama Rao Garu. But, due to several reasons, the film did not take off. Now, they might work together for the film. But, Anil Ravipudi will have to sacrifice F3 for this film. By the time, the film begins, Venkatesh and Varun will also be ready for F3.

It is a tough call to make for Anil Ravipudi between the two projects.